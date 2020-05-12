A report of a woman shooting at an occupied car turned out to be a pellet gun, but still left damage at the Moonridge Housing Complex on the coast Monday afternoon.
At about 1:14 p.m., San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Miramontes Point Road and Highway 1 on the report of a woman shooting a car. Deputies located the damaged car and spoke to the occupants, who knew the suspect, identified as Sonia Flores, 20, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies established a perimeter and contacted her via text. The situation was de-escalated and she was taken into custody. A replica Glock semi-automatic pellet gun was found inside the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
