A Millbrae woman was arrested during a traffic stop on El Camino Real in San Bruno Thursday night for possessing nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, according to police.
At about 10:10 p.m., an officer stopped a car for a vehicle code violation in the area of El Camino Real and Jenevein Avenue. The officer found Queenie Qi, 47, of Millbrae, to be in possession of the marijuana and other evidence indicating sales of the drug, according to police.
