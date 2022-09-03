A woman has been arrested for allegedly trespassing and exposing herself to a man at his home on 36th Avenue in San Mateo Aug. 31, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Robert Gary of San Francisco, who identifies as a woman, allegedly entered the home and refused to leave, lifting her dress and exposing her genitals to the man, the DA’s Office said.
