Police in South San Francisco on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with several crimes including attempted carjacking and elder abuse.
Christina Magana, 25, of Antioch, was arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking, elder abuse, burglary and battery, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
On Thursday, a woman was returning from shopping when she pulled into her garage and parked her car.
As the woman was preparing to exit her car, another woman entered the garage, approached the empty car door and pulled the victim from the car.
The suspect, later identified as Magana, entered the car and tried taking it, but the victim tried to prevent the theft, police said.
Magana then allegedly assaulted the victim.
The victim fled the garage and called police to report the incident.
Responding officers located Magana still inside the victim's car, and she was taken into custody.
Police said Magana had also broken out the rear window of a vacant home in the area and entered the residence.
Both the victim and Magana were treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
