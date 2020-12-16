A collision in Pacifica Sunday night led to the arrest of a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence and endangering an infant passenger, police officials said.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision in the area of Harvey Way and Highway 1.
Officers found that the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Lizbeth Jubitza Ramos of Burlingame, was exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.
The vehicle had four occupants, of which one was an infant.
Ramos was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 in reference to case numbers 20-3711 and 20-3712.
