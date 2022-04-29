An Antioch woman accused of robbing kids leaving a prom in Woodside and a man in Foster City appeared in court for the first time Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rachel Pruitt, 33, allegedly robbed a boy of his wallet and keys and assaulted a girl who tried to run away on April 23 after midnight while a group of kids were waiting for a ride home, the DA’s Office said. Pruitt then fled and allegedly went to Foster City less than an hour later and robbed a man in the victim’s parking garage. She allegedly fired a shot into the car after he did not comply with her orders and fled after she got his wallet. She later used a credit card from the robberies that allowed law enforcement to get her license plate and locate her. Foster City detectives served a search warrant at Pruitt’s residence in Antioch and recovered the weapon used in her crimes and evidence taken from the victim in Foster City, the DA’s Office said.
She made her first court appearance on April 28 and remained in custody on $375,000 bail. Her next court appearance is May 11.
