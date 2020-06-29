A 23-year-old San Jose woman died in a solo-vehicle crash reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280 north of Alpine Road.
The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was the sole occupant of a white Toyota Tundra that went up an embankment on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, struck a tree, then went back down to the road and came to rest. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.
The crash has blocked the three left lanes of southbound Interstate 280 and there was no update as of late Monday afternoon for when the lanes will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.