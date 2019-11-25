The Redwood City Area of the California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to an early morning accident Saturday on the San Mateo Bridge that left a woman with major injuries.
The accident reported at 1:48 a.m. about one-half-mile west of the toll plaza, where a 25-year-old woman was in a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta sedan stopped on the right shoulder.
A white 2014 Toyota Corolla sedan driven by an 18-year-old man apparently drifted out of its lane and crashed into the rear of the Volkswagen, causing major injuries to the woman, who was taken to Stanford Hospital, the CHP said.
The accident temporarily closed two lanes of state Highway 92.The man had a complaint of pain, but did not require hospitalization. The man and woman were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Witnesses are encouraged to call Officer Thomas Maldonado with any information about the investigation at 369-6261.
