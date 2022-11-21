Officers were at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.
The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m.
Officers located evidence on El Camino Real to indicate that at least two shots were fired from there, they reported on Twitter. A witness reported seeing a suspect flee from the area northbound on El Camino Real in a black Chevrolet Camaro.
An unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at least one round into Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, police said. No one was struck or injured.
Police have secured the scene.
No lockdowns were put in place and police say they have now checked the entirety of the mall.
Officers suspect that the gunshots came from a handgun in a moving vehicle. An initial report given to the police said the that someone may have been seen inside the mall with a holster after the shots were fired, though no one reported seeing a gun pointed or displayed.
The 100 block of El Camino Real has been closed in both directions. People are advised to avoid the area.
Any motive or intended targets are unknown at this time.
