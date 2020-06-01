San Bruno police arrested a 25-year-old San Francisco man Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Tanforan Mall in the 1100 block of El Camino Real on vehicle burglary charges.
Police credit the arrest to a caller who witnessed the burglary at 4:20 p.m. and provided a detailed description of the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed.
Police warn that auto burglaries by people prowling cars in shopping centers and business parking lots are an ongoing issue in San Bruno and San Mateo County and warn that entry can be gained in less than 10 seconds.
They warn people not to leave any items of value in view in vehicles and to report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with any information related to the Tanforan burglary is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
