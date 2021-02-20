Faced with a pandemic-induced economic downturn, Redwood City’s year-end budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 shows the city fared better than expected, allowing staff to potentially direct funds toward community benefits and buffer future projected budget shortfalls.
“The City Council’s conservative financial practices allow the City to support the community during this unprecedented economic downturn and make progress on long-term goals,” said City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz in a press release. “Additionally, voter support for Measure RR in 2018 has provided essential ongoing revenue to sustain community services.”
On Monday, Feb. 22, the council will be presented with a FY 2019-20 Year-End Budget and FY 2020-21 Mid-Year Budget update. Due to the pandemic, staff projected the city would see a 9.7% drop in revenue this year but money-saving hiring freezes and budget reductions paired with better than anticipated revenue streams have helped the city fund its recovery.
Following a final audit of Fiscal Year 2019-20 year-end finances, performed by the firm Maze & Associates, the city’s General Fund was left with an operating balance of $18.7 million. Initial projections estimated the city would be left with $11 million of operating balance funds.
An initial $6.6 million would be directed toward fair value adjustments of investments and other limited-term funding of council priorities from FY 2010-20, including Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan improvements, the Healthy Streets Initiative and pension liability payments.
Stevenson-Diaz has recommended the council set aside $7.5 million of the balance to cover a projected budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2021-22. The remaining funds could then be used for various initiatives related to pandemic recovery, reimagining services and long-term community needs.
In the proposal, staff recommends directing $2.85 million to pandemic relief. Of the allocation, $800,000 would go to the Redwood City Fire Department for community vaccination support, $750,000 for a Utility Bill Forgiveness Program, $525,000 for citywide indirect pandemic costs, $450,000 in small business support and $325,000 for employee COVID-19 testing.
An additional $750,000 is recommended to be spent on reimagining programs and services. The funds would cover communications and data analysis support and the implementation of the city’s Equity Plan, meant to address disparities in community services and programs.
Funding would also be directed toward a Redwood Shores levee study and the creation of a Bayfront Park in the Inner Harbor area. Ultimately, the council may decide how it would like to allocate the funds.
“The city has prioritized support for vulnerable residents and our business community during the pandemic,” Stevenson Diaz said in the release. “We are responding with urgency, creativity and compassion. At the same time, we are proactively addressing long-term needs, including paying off pension liabilities at an accelerated rate to save taxpayers approximately $38 million.”
When the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 was approved in October, Stevenson-Diaz had warned a full recovery would take years to achieve. Since, some revenue streams have performed better than anticipated. Property tax revenue is up 6.8% since October, accounting for $3.6 million, and license and permit revenue is up nearly 22% or $1.2 million.
Sales tax, while still largely hindered by the pandemic, was up 3% since October, contributing to an additional $3 million with other smaller, well-performing revenue streams.
Despite surpassing expectations for the previous fiscal year, city staff still predicts it will take at least four years for revenue to reach prepandemic figures. Downtown property tax revenue is down 38.6% from October for a total of $3.5 million and hotel tax revenue is down by $2.2 million or 22.8%.
Staff will also recommend a time frame for developing the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, proposing adoption for June 28.
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, and will be streamed live at www.redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 994 8182 5639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.