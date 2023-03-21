A storm with strong winds exceeding 50 mph blew through much of the Bay Area on Tuesday, causing widespread power outages, downed trees and other problems around the region.
The National Weather Service said Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County had the highest recorded wind speed of the day in the region at 78 mph, but winds of 50 mph or higherwere also recorded in the East Bay and North Bay.
The wet and windy weather prompted the closure of many highways and other roadways, including state Highway 29 in the North Bay due to a downed tree as well as state Highways 17 and 9 in Santa Cruz County.
The Peninsula was the location of the most reported power outages Tuesday related to stormy weather, with large outages reported in Palo Alto and the Millbrae/Burlingame area, according to utility officials.
The weather service says strong winds remain possible in the Bay Area through at least 9 p.m. Tuesday, and that residents should use caution when going outdoors and should report any hazards to 911.
Most parts of the Bay Area were forecast to receive between a half-inch and inch of rain between late Monday and Wednesday evening, with up to 2.5 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.