High winds damaged cars, property and power lines Tuesday leaving thousands of San Mateo County residents without power and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory and recommendations that the public remain vigilant as wetter weather rolls in.
A large tree toppled over midday Tuesday, crushing the cab of a green Toyota Tundra and trapping two Redwood City residents inside until emergency first responders could extract them. Brian Dubon, the son of one of the people trapped in the car, said his mother and a child she babysits were lucky to leave her truck uninjured. His mother, Dubon said, blacked out when the tree crashed onto the truck cab and didn't remember being rescued.
“Forget the car, I don’t care about the car. Just when I saw the damage to the vehicle it made me realize how lucky my mom is to be OK,” Dubon said. “When I was passing by I saw the tree and the car and thought she must have broken all her bones.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said winds reached 40 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon, kicking off a high wind advisory expected to last until mid-Wednesday. Still, Murdock suggests residents remain aware of windy conditions even after the advisory expires.
Redwood City was significantly affected from the high winds. A large tree fell from a residents front yard on Orchard Avenue onto a power line and blocked the road to through traffic. Another tree fell from a resident's backyard near Hopkins Avenue into a neighbor's front yard, breaking a fence and blocking the sidewalk. A third tree fell through Redwood City’s corp yard, off the Woodside Road westbound exit, blocking the right turn lane.
A tree also fell in San Mateo on the southbound lane of Alameda de las Pulgas, obstructing traffic near Aragon High School. In other areas around the Bay, large tree branches were reported down in Burlingame on El Camino Real; both directions of Sneath Lane in San Bruno were closed from El Camino Real to Cherry Avenue due to a tree; and a fallen tree by the Treasure Island exit blocked traffic on the Bay Bridge.
Downed trees affected more than cars, yards and driving conditions. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson Mayra Tostado said 112,400 of its Bay Area customers were without power, 52,106 of which were located on the Peninsula.
“Because of the strong and sustained winds, we expect more trees, limbs and other debris to strike electric equipment and disrupt service. PG&E has been preparing for this storm,” Tostado said in a press release. “Customers are urged to report downed power lines to 911 immediately and to never touch any damaged electric equipment because it could be energized and is extremely dangerous.”
The county is experiencing these high wind gusts as a storm grows in Washington state and will likely roll through the Bay Area by Thursday. There will be chances for rain and cold conditions on Thursday and Friday and some lingering chances on early Saturday morning, Murdock said, noting it’s still too early to issue a warning.
There will be a chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday in higher elevations, above 2,500 feet like Mount Helena and the Santa Cruz Mountains. In lower elevations there still might be chances of snow but it most likely won’t accumulate, he said. By the end of the system, Murdock said the county should see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain with more rain expected next week.
“Keep staying weather aware. If you lose power, make sure you have a back up way to check for updates,” Murdock said. “This pressure system … is becoming wider and wider. It is a little rare for us.”
Customers can visit pge.com for the Electric Outage map.
