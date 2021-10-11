Get ready for a blustery day Monday.
The National Weather Service is issued a wind advisory for northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph in the coastal areas and inland valleys stretching from Santa Rosa to Monterey.
Between from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. gusts are expected up to 50 mph, and on the highest peaks in the region the gusts could reach 60 mph.
The advisory is in effect for Coastal North Bay as well as the North Bay Valleys, the San Francisco Peninsula, South Bay and the Monterey Bay region.
The advisory reminds people that “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and create hazardous driving conditions. Trees and limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.”
