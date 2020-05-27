San Mateo County’s progress in reopening is lagging behind the rest of the state because not enough people are getting tested and too many patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
County Health CEO Louise Rogers detailed the hurdles which must be cleared before San Mateo County can meet the state’s standards for further loosening the stay-at-home order, during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, May 26.
And while the county has done a good job on many fronts fighting the pandemic, Rogers said more work must be done — specifically in improving metrics regarding testing and hospitalization.
California health officials have said a county should have no more than 20 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized before applying to advance to another phase of reopening. San Mateo County regularly has at least 50 hospitalized with the virus, and 52 were hospitalized Tuesday.
Similarly, state officials have said counties should administer 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents daily before seeking to loosen restrictions. To be eligible, San Mateo County would need to complete about 1,500 daily tests, but Rogers said the most tested in one day so far is 1,380.
Testing has ramped up locally since more people are able to get examined. In all, 29,157 patients have received tests and 1,904 cases were confirmed. There are 82 deaths linked to the disease, a majority of which are seniors or those living in care facilities.
Noting the low positive test rate alongside the hospital surge capacity and ability to trace contacts, Rogers said San Mateo County is meeting some of the state standards for additional reopening. But hospitalizations and testing remain the county’s biggest challenges related to reaching the state’s goal posts.
County Health Officer Scott Morrow said additional personal protective equipment should be acquired too, and that some medical facilities are not able to meet the testing demands due to a supply shortfall.
“That is something we continue to struggle with and need to straighten out before we move much further,” he said, regarding the testing supply. He said essential testing equipment such as cartridges and swabs were not equitably allocated, forcing some facilities to reserve tests for those with the greatest need.
New state orders allowing churches to host gatherings presented some unexpected challenges for Morrow as well, he said.
Claiming he received no advance warning that places of worship could reopen until Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the decision, Morrow expressed his reservations.
“Any type of gathering is problematic. That’s where you get explosive spread,” said Morrow, who added he needed to further examine the state’s plan for places of worship before coming to a conclusion about implementation locally. The same holds for barbershops and hair salons as Newsom announced such businesses can open in many of California’s counties.
Regarding gatherings, Morrow shared a harsh assessment of the crowds that formed at local beaches over Memorial Day weekend. Calling the beach rush a dismal failure, Morrow said he observed no crowd control or social distancing along the water.
“This is real. This is very bad. So people have to take it seriously. If they don’t take it seriously, they know what the outcome is,” he said.
In response, Supervisor Carole Groom suggested she would favor ramping up enforcement to prevent large groups of beachgoers forming in the future. But Supervisor Don Horsley, whose district includes Half Moon Bay and the coast, suggested such a program would be difficult to implement.
“I’m not sure there is much we can do about it,” he said, noting the area’s limited law enforcement presence and that many who visited the beach were from outside the area. County Manager Mike Callagy concurred, questioning whether there are adequate resources available to stop the crowds from coming.
Morrow’s perspectives were scrutinized by some who felt the county is not doing enough to open the county rapidly. Resident Matt Feemster said officials should give more consideration to economic pain inflicted by the shutdown when planning next steps.
“You are wrecking people’s lives,” said Feemster, while suggesting that officials are not striking the appropriate balance in weighing public health risks against the benefits of reopening the economy.
Morrow shared a different perspective though, claiming officials are working hard to manage a variety of different interests in the best and safest fashion.
“What we are trying to do is maintain a balance between all these competing needs. And literally no one on Earth knows what that balance is,” he said.
For their part, supervisors expressed their confidence in Morrow’s ability to appropriately assess the challenge and make the best decisions for the county.
“The county has done a tremendous job in saving lives,” said Supervisor David Canepa.
