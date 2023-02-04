Way back in the fall, meteorologists suggested this winter would be a La Niña season, which for the county generally means drier and colder than average.
Instead, we have seen historical amounts of rain. So what gives?
NWS meteorologist Warren Blier explained that La Niña and El Niño events are weather patterns that can affect the weather around the globe. The atmosphere and weather systems are very complicated and the historical amount of rain that happened from New Year’s Eve is the kind of storm series that happens every 50 years, he said.
So just dumb luck?
“The chances of us getting another storm of that magnitude would be like walking into a casino and on your first slot machine you hit the jackpot and on your second pull you hit the jackpot again,” Blier said.
This weekend, the Weather Service anticipates around an inch of sporadic rain to fall over the county, which is typical for a La Niña season.
“Raining, but periods of time where it stops and then starts again,” Blier said.
He anticipates it to rain up to a half inch on Saturday and then again on Sunday around the San Francisco International Airport. The next chance of rain after that will be the following weekend, he added.
The phenomena of both weather patterns date back hundreds of years to Peruvian fishermen who noticed a change in the water temperature and humidity in the air. It had a direct correlation on the abundance of anchovies they would catch, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
In the ocean’s normal state, without El Niño or La Niña events, the surface water temperatures tend to be significantly warmer on the western side of the Pacific Ocean, closer to Indonesia and the Southeast Asian and becomes cooler on the South American side, Blier said.
“Think of El Niño and La Niña, sort of like a coin, it can only be one or the other, or sometimes not at all, that’s when the coin is on its side, right now we are on the La Niña side of the coin,” Blier said.
El Niño in Spanish translates to little boy, meaning baby Jesus because the weather phenomenon generally happens around Christmas. The warm surface water affects fish that eat phytoplankton. The warmer waters can also bring tropical species, like yellowtail and albacore tuna, into areas that are normally too cold, like Southeast Asia, according to the NOAA. During an El Niño weather pattern, trade winds tend to weaken and warmer surface water pushes toward South America fueling an intensification and shift on the jet stream. The warm water triggers the thunderstorms in the middle of the ocean to activate, which means a wetter and stormier winter for the county. El Niño typically lasts around nine months but can last up to two years, in some instances. On average, it occurs once every seven years and is generally followed by a La Niña event the following year, Blier said.
When the winter is in a La Niña season, the warm water gets compacted even closer than it normally does on the Asian side of the Pacific Ocean and the cooler waters extend further out on the South American side. The cold water that rises to the surface is nutrient rich and good for fishing, according to the NOAA website. La Niña seasons tend to be cooler and drier seasons for the county.
However, both weather patterns have a huge impact on weather patterns around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.