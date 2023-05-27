There was a time when Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day, a sorrowful holiday that drew countless men, women and children to cemeteries across the nation where they placed flowers on the graves of Civil War veterans.

The Union Cemetery in Redwood City is home to a grim reminder of the cataclysmic struggle between the North and South that unshackled slaves. The cemetery, located off Woodside Road, features a plot that has 46 headstones above the graves of Union army veterans. As in the past, this Memorial Day will see visitors place flowers and flags on the graves in the Grand Army of the Republic plot where the ex-soldiers rest under a statue of a Civil War soldier who stands guard.

