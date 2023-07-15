Improvements are coming to the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, a protected stretch of beach in San Mateo County, after county planning commissioners granted approval for the installation of a new picnic area and fencing — along with a 40-foot gray whale skeleton.
The county Parks Department plans to install the whale skeleton display at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve near the existing ranger station at the north end of the park. Picnic tables would also be added in the area.
New fencing will also be added along the bluff above Seal Cove, a habitat for hundreds of harbor seals. New fencing will be slightly closer to the edge of the bluff but similar to existing 4-foot fencing that’s degraded over time. Work is expected to be complete within a year and the park will remain open to the public.
While supportive of the improvements, commissioners also expressed concerns about parking, arguing that an increase in visits could cause parking issues in nearby residential neighborhoods.
“I have been there and I felt that the parking was kind of limited in that area,” commission Chair Kumkum Gupta said.
Creating additional parking at the site isn’t part of the current project proposal and Community Development Director Steve Monowitz said it’s unlikely the park would have the space for a future parking project to be brought forward.
The improvements to both ends of the park are meant to enhance the experience of visiting the park but are not expected to significantly increase visitations, Monowitz said. He also noted that state law favors creating greater access to public coastal lands over preferences of those living near the waterfronts. Sites like the reserve also serve an important tool for educating the public on important marine resources that need to be protected, Monowitz said.
“Visitor-serving resources need to be protected and we strive to achieve balance with the neighboring residential uses but we also try to make sure that the coast is accessible to everyone,” Monowitz said. “I think that will continue to be a constant challenge in this area but I also believe that’s not a reason not to provide the best experience for our visitors when they do come.
Fitzgerald Marine Reserve is part of the Montara State Marine Reserve, a portion of marine land protected by the Marine Life Protection Act. The protected areas are intended to conserve biological diversity by supporting unique marine habitats, act as a marine life sanctuary and serve an educational purpose.
Ultimately, commissioners said they liked the project with Gupta lauding staff’s quick work developing the proposal and others saying the new amenities will be a benefit to the park and community.
“I’m very much in favor of educational things that will be a better experience for the visitors. The parks, in general does a great job of maintaining parks and making it attractive,” Commissioner Manuel Ramirez Jr. said. “We do have the challenge of the local community, the situation with parking and all that that we have to play a fine balance [with], but the reality is the rest of the population of the county needs to go out and enjoy the beautiful areas that we have.”
