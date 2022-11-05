For those wondering when it is officially the rainy season, this weekend’s rainfall and snowfall in the Sierras could be its welcoming.
For residents planning to stay local this weekend, anticipate light rainfall on Saturday morning to the early afternoon.
“That will quickly move out by Saturday night and we will see dry conditions Sunday before an actual cold front drops southward toward the region producing a little bit more widespread rainfall,” National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass said.
Late Sunday night could see a chance of rain and that should continue until Wednesday afternoon. The county should see 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain Saturday to next Wednesday in total.
This year, the state had 7,211 fires spreading over 362,351 acres. In comparison, last year, the state had 7,989, which burned more than 2,496,184 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
“This will be very beneficial rain and it will continue to help suppress any kind of fire concerns,” Gass said.
The county shouldn’t expect any flooding concerns or strong wind advisories, he added.
Daytime temperatures over the weekend should be low to mid-60s in the majority of the county with temperatures in the 50s on the coast.
However, Monday to Wednesday temperatures will cool down, struggling to get to the 50s, Gass said.
Nighttime temperatures will reach low 40s early next week, especially once the storm passes.
“It will feel like winter that’s for sure, kind of wet and chilly,” Gass said.
With the storm on its way, Pacific Gas and Electric is urging residents to never touch downed wires, use flashlights not candles, have a backup phone, have fresh drinking water, use generators safely, turn off appliances and safely clean up.
“It is looking like the storm door is going to be open for the next week or two,” Neil Flaiz, a meteorologist in PG&E’s Meteorological Operations department said in a press release.
The storm may result in weather-related outage activity as vegetation, debris and other hazards could damage electric equipment. PG&E crews are on standby to respond to outages as soon as they occur and have equipment staged and ready to deploy to potential outage locations, according to the press release.
For those planning to head up to the Sierra Nevada Mountains this weekend, it’s safe to say winter definitely feels like it’s here.
The Weather Service issued a winter storm warning advisory in the Northern Shasta County area with heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations are expected to be 1 to 4 feet and winds as high as 50 to 60 mph might be felt from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. Driving conditions could be difficult to impossible in some areas from widespread blowing snow that could reduce visibility and powerful winds blowing down tree branches onto the road.
And don’t forget snow chains for tires, Gass said.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water and blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511, according to the NWS warning. Visit pge.com/beprepared for other tips on outage and emergency preparedness.
