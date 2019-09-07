Westpoint Harbor in Redwood City is welcoming families and watercraft enthusiasts for its second annual Day on the Bay event this Sunday.
The free event is between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features boat tours and demonstrations, a scavenger hunt with prizes, educational wildlife talks, food trucks and more.
“The goal is to have the community come and enjoy the water and all the activities and beauty we have in our backyard,” said Paulien Ruijssenaars, an organizer of the event. “Westpoint Harbor is a gem. The weather is usually great in the morning and the water nice and calm.”
Kayaks, paddleboards and canoes can be rented for free and lessons will be provided. A small powerboat will offer tours of the harbor and event-goers can climb aboard and explore various docked vessels, including sailboats.
A flying drone called Kittyhawk that’s designed to transport people will be on display, but will remain on the ground for the event, Ruijssenaars said.
Homemade watercraft, including a floating bicycle, will make an appearance and there’s a chance that the event will feature a kite foiling demonstration. Such a device is a surfboard that hovers above the water.
“We’re showing off all kinds of devices for how to experience the water,” Ruijssenaars said.
The Peninsula Youth Sailing Foundation will also be a part of the event.
Westpoint Harbor is located at 101 Westpoint Harbor Drive in Redwood City. Owned by Mark Sanders, the recreational marina celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and was declared marina of the year by Marina Dock Age magazine.
