In an effort to help local businesses survive the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association has built a website where people can lend a hand.
The site, coastsidecomeback.com, features 31 local companies suffering revenue loss due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the stay-at-home orders intended to slow its spread.
Online shoppers can buy gift cards, many at a discount, for coastal businesses along state Highway 1, from Montara to Pescadero.
The site also allows people to donate the cards directly to local nonprofit organizations.
“Every local merchant we’ve heard from has the same request — they need revenue, and quickly,” said Kevin Henney, chairman of the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association. “When your business is suddenly closed, the bills don’t stop coming in.”
Some of the participating businesses include the Half Moon Bay Review newspaper, the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company and famed restaurant Sam’s Chowder House.
“These shops and restaurants have been there to sponsor kid’s sports teams, back community events, donate items to school auctions, host family get-togethers, and wrap that last-minute gift for a forgotten occasion,” Henney said. “We want to make sure make sure those same businesses are not forgotten now.”
