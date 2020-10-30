Two people were arrested Wednesday after a report they were “passed out” in a car led San Mateo police to discover weapons and narcotics in a vehicle in the PetSmart parking lot at 3520 S. El Camino Real Wednesday evening.
At about 5:42 p.m., police responded to the parking lot and found two people sleeping in a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm within reach of the driver, wedged between the driver seat and center console. To ensure everyone’s safety, police developed a plan to wake them up and remove them from the vehicle and away from the firearm. That involved calling for backup, evacuating the PetSmart and moving bystanders. Officers tried to wake them up for about 40 minutes but they would fall back asleep, which is common with opioid use, police said. They finally gained consciousness. Turned out it was a replica firearm and police also found a hunting knife, additional replica firearms, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Police advise that when transporting firearms in a vehicle, they are supposed to be unloaded, locked and secured in your trunk. Replica and real firearms are almost identical in appearance. The combination of drug use and firearms is a dangerous combination for the narcotics user, police officers, and community at large, police said.
The San Mateo Police Department understands that drug addiction leads to crimes similar to the case mentioned here and increased property and violent crimes. If you know someone suffering from substance abuse and need resources, our phenomenal partners at Star Vista San Mateo County are ready to talk 24/7 on their crisis hotline at (650) 579-0350 or visit https://goo.gl/AtQVxG. For more than 50 years, Star Vista has helped people throughout San Mateo County navigate life’s challenges. Their counseling, crisis prevention, youth housing, parent support and early childhood programs help tens of thousands of people in our community each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.