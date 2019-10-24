San Carlos Elementary School District teachers overwhelmingly approved a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Michelle Harmeier, and are planning to air their grievances with administration at the upcoming board meeting.
Dan Liner, president of the San Carlos Teachers Association, said educators and parents are expected to attend the school board meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, and call on Harmeier to resign.
“We want to notice the board and the public and the superintendent that she doesn’t belong as our superintendent. We want a new superintendent and we want a new superintendent now,” said Liner.
Board President Michelle Nayfack said trustees will not entertain the union’s request to replace Harmeier, and instead instructed her to try and mend the broken fences.
“The board takes any concerns raised by our teachers seriously. We have directed our superintendent to make it a priority to address our teachers’ concerns, and it is the responsibility of the board to hold her accountable to this. We have full confidence that Dr. Harmeier can address them successfully,” she said in an email.
The demand comes weeks after 91% of the district’s 154 union members passed a vote of no confidence in Harmeier, who was hired last year. A notice circulated through the school community encourages parents to attend the upcoming meeting, call for Harmeier’s resignation and continue attending future sessions until officials adhere to the demand.
“We seek a superintendent who is: respectful and kind, supportive of all staff, has compassion for employees, includes stakeholders in decision making, and is a partner in building a caring community of innovative learners,” said the notice.
However, rather than take the abrupt measure recommended, Nayfack said officials must act in a deliberate manner to best serve the school district.
“Our community relies on the board to take measured, thoughtful and appropriate actions when concerns by any employee group are raised, in alignment with our established policies and procedures,” she said.
For his part, Liner said fissures formed between the union and Harmeier following her decision to launch an investigation into his classroom conduct shortly after she took the new role.
Following an 11-week stint on paid leave, Liner said he was allowed to return to work in good standing. But he said the inspection introduced a culture of intimidation and fear which persisted through other similar, targeted investigations of other teachers and principals.
“People are afraid of her,” said Liner. “It’s bad for us, it’s bad for the kids.”
Citing a district confidentiality policy, Nayfack declined to comment publicly on personnel matters.
Those concerned with Harmeier’s conduct have approached school board members to discuss the issue, said Liner, who claimed the complaints have largely fallen on deaf ears.
“We don’t feel safe. We have not felt safe going to the school board because they chose her. They know who she is, and they’ve allowed her to stay in power.”
But Nayfack said trustees have publicly expressed a desire to work with Liner and teachers on these differences and referred to an established protocol which officials would prefer to observe.
“The board and SCTA have an agreed upon grievance process that was created bi-laterally at the bargaining table to address teacher concerns. It is our hope that this process can be used in the future at the early stages when concerns come to light, before teachers take a vote of no confidence and demand immediate termination of our superintendent,” she said. “We are disappointed that our agreed upon process is not currently being followed by our union leadership.”
In her previous role, Harmeier served as assistant superintendent of Human Resources for the Anaheim Elementary School District, prior to being selected to replace Mary Jude Doerpinghaus, who served as interim superintendent following former top official Craig Baker’s departure.
Shortly after beginning her term, Harmeier oversaw a slate of budget cuts framed at the time as necessary to save the district from a looming spending deficit. Beyond the $2.5 million in reductions, Harmeier is also leading the push among officials to float a parcel tax on a future ballot to further solidify the district’s financial footing.
Nayfack lauded Harmeier’s guidance through a challenging stretch and suggested the repercussions from the cuts may have contributed to the dissatisfaction of teachers.
“Thanks to Dr. Harmeier’s leadership, we came through those crises successfully and are in a much stronger operational and fiscal position than we were when she started,” she said.
For his part, Liner claimed teachers support the budget decisions and their concerns exist beyond the scope of the school system’s finances. And while acknowledging alternative protocol exists for mending broken relationships, Liner suggested the issues are so severe, no other course of action would be satisfactory.
“In effect, we are doing an impeachment,” he said. “And that’s our only avenue.”
Nayfack, meanwhile, called for greater collaboration in hopes of unifying a fractured district.
“The board is committed to transparency and fairness when it comes to our process for addressing our teachers’ concerns,” she said. “We are confident that our teachers, staff and district leadership can come together to build an effective process for communication and engagement moving forward.”
The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees meets 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the district office, 1200 Industrial Road.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.