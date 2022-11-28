Thousands of tech workers have been let go in recent weeks and inflationary pressures have been felt across industries for months, stirring concerns for Silicon Valley’s economy but San Mateo County’s diverse industry portfolio could be its saving grace.
“San Mateo County is unique. It doesn't solely rely on tech. Yes we have a lot of tech but we also have strong government institutions hiring, cities, the county, medical facilities — they're all looking for people,” said Rosanne Foust, president and CEO of San Mateo County Economic Development Association. “San Mateo County having that diverse industry base is good for us.”
Tech companies from Meta and Twitter to Amazon and Oracle are all beginning to cut their staff, some announcing larger layoffs than others. The reductions have sparked concerns a greater financial crisis is looming, a worry already fueled by high inflation rates.
But Foust said she isn’t quite ready to sound the alarms. Instead of a crisis, Foust said she sees the layoffs as corrective measures meant to bring employment numbers at tech companies back to pre-pandemic levels after major hiring pushes brought workers online to help deal with a world that was shifting to remote work.
And unlike previous economic downfalls, like the housing crisis of 2008 or the dot-com bust of the early 2000s, Foust noted current layoffs are isolated in one industry, many others are still seeking out employees, mortgage rates have fallen for the second week in a row after major climbs and banks “aren't giving out crazy loans.”
“We’re all thinking the same thing, this is really our level set,” Foust said, noting other economists in the state share her perspective. “I feel this is a natural, cyclical level set.”
Rather than make a judgment call now on whether the tech layoffs are indicative of a greater economic crisis, Foust said she is waiting to see figures from the close of this year’s fourth quarter in January and the figures from the first two quarters of 2023.
Still, Foust acknowledged that many in the county are still feeling the pinch of high costs on their wallets. Gas prices, the cost of homes, interest rates and the price of goods all shot up after the COVID-19 pandemic destabilized life both personally and professionally.
“I think there’s fear because people are wondering what’s the next shoe that’s going to drop,” Foust said. “All those things play in and leave people with pits in their stomachs.”
But a number of factors play into the health of a local economy, Foust said. International travel are returning to the county. Instead of letting go of employees, Foust noted many businesses are hiring rather than firing, many feeling desperate to find staff and some having to automate some parts of operations to keep service flowing.
Having visited shopping centers throughout the county, Foust also said consumers still seem eager to be out and about, purchasing goods and eating at restaurants.
Until those patterns change, or massive office spaces go empty or the biotech industry begins to shift away from the county, Foust said people should not panic.
“We have to remain vigilant. Remain vigilant and keep looking at all the numbers and all the indicators, not just jobs. That’s what drives me nuts,” Foust said. “Don’t panic. I think we have a lot to be grateful for. … There are issues to solve but we are resilient.”
