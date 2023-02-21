Keeping the water flowing in and the sewer flowing out takes money, and the city of San Bruno has a long list of water tank, storm drain, groundwater well and other infrastructure improvements that tally $165 million.
To pay for it, officials are asking for an increase in both water and sewer rates of about 5%. The last time City Council adopted a multiyear rate plan was in 2017, setting an annual rate increase of 5% for five years, through 2021. However, in 2020, the council canceled the rate increase due to COVID and has yet to continue the rate plan. However, plans to update the water tanks, groundwater wells, stormwater system infrastructure are estimated to cost $85 million. Sewer infrastructure updates will cost around $68 million and there will be an additional $14 million for the 25% shared responsibility for the wastewater treatment plant.
City officials discussed the best ways to implement a rate increase for its customers during its Feb. 14 meeting. Councilmember Michael Salazar mentioned rolling out an old program through a state-funded grant that would offer financial assistance to property owners in need of sewer line repairs as an incentive to proactively tackle some of the maintenance needs around the city.
“Several years ago we had a program where we would allocate some funding for replacement of upper and lower laterals (sewer lines coming from the house to the street) because it was unfunded and could really kill us if we had a lot of people that wanted to participate,” Salazar said.
Over the past few years, the drought and state conservation requirements affected customer water use and utility revenue. From 2022 to 2021, water consumption was down 8% and decreased 22% since 2014. While water use decreases, the need to fix the city’s aging infrastructure is a concern, according to a staff report.
The water system has five groundwater wells that provides roughly 2/3 of the water supply and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission provides 1/3, said Public Works Director Matthew Lee.
The city’s 120 miles of pipe is aging and the water pipes are pressurized so breaks need to be tended to immediately, he added.
“Over the past five years, the city averages about 100 main water breaks per year,” Lee said.
Operational, maintenance supplies and repair equipment are increasingly more expensive. Adding to the cost, purchased water from the SFPUC is projected to increase by 21% over the next five years. In 2022, the city obtained 69% of its water from groundwater, 30% from SFPUC, and 1% from the North Coast County Water District, according to the report.
The city will bring $17 million in revenue in 2024 and $25 million by 2031 with the 5% increase, according to the report.
Still, the city wants to keep its residents in consideration as it eases back in the rate increase and the city’s consultant presented different billing methods. There are two different water rate options to charge. There is a fixed service charge, based on meter size. The second, a quantity charge system, which is based on metering the water consumption. It is billed on a three-tier system; the first tier is the cheapest and rates increase with more water use. In summer months, most of the residents are in the lowest tier in the city, according to the consultant. Commercial customers would pay a uniform rate equal to the weighted average rate of the residential customers. They don’t get the benefit of the lower cheaper tier nor will they pay the higher tier for more consumption.
The city’s main sewer line extends nearly 90 miles. It has six sewer pumps, five recently replaced. Even though the pumps are in decent shape, the main sewer lines are aging. Sewer rates are on a fixed charge system for residential. Commercial customers are based on meter size, meaning the customers with stronger waste usage will pay a higher rate than those with less, according to the report.
However, Councilmember Marty Medina asked what percentage of sewer rate payers are delinquent. City Manager Jovan Grogan responded the city will collect that information and present it at the next study session. The city’s consultant and city staff will present again in March after reviewing the City Council’s input and offer final recommendations by the end of March. At that point, all the property owners and ratepayers will need to be notified of the rate increase and after 45 days there needs to be a public hearing before the council considers adopting a rate increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.