Keeping the water flowing in and the sewer flowing out takes money, and the city of San Bruno has a long list of water tank, storm drain, groundwater well and other infrastructure improvements that tally $165 million.

To pay for it, officials are asking for an increase in both water and sewer rates of about 5%. The last time City Council adopted a multiyear rate plan was in 2017, setting an annual rate increase of 5% for five years, through 2021. However, in 2020, the council canceled the rate increase due to COVID and has yet to continue the rate plan. However, plans to update the water tanks, groundwater wells, stormwater system infrastructure are estimated to cost $85 million. Sewer infrastructure updates will cost around $68 million and there will be an additional $14 million for the 25% shared responsibility for the wastewater treatment plant.

