San Mateo City Hall visitors and residents living on or near West 20th Avenue may opt to plan ahead for traffic congestion in the coming weeks as a project to install nearly 1,400 feet of 12-inch water main as well as new pipes under nearby side streets takes shape.
Identified as part of California Water Service’s main replacement program, the project to install 12-inch ductile iron pipes under West 20th Avenue between La Salle Drive and El Camino Real as well as 6-inch to 8-inch pipes under Edinburgh Street, Gymkhana Road and Spuraway Drive began Wednesday and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks, said Cal Water Superintendent Rodrigo Zavala.
Expected to improve the flow of water in case of fires and reduce the probability of a water main leak, the project is expected to upgrade existing pipes so they are bigger and more reliable, he said.
Zavala said Cal Water will aim to reduce traffic congestion during construction, which is set to take place Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. But he acknowledged the construction will require the closure of one lane on the road for several days, during which Cal Water will post signs and staff the site with flaggers to ensure drivers and residents are aware of them.
“This is just to provide for now, and for the future, better water service,” he said. “Our main goal is to try to keep the inconvenience to the customer at a minimum.”
Zavala hoped crews will be able to start laying the water main starting Monday, after they have confirmed the location of other utilities near the path of the main through potholing. He said they are hoping to conclude laying the water main under West 20th Avenue in early August, noting the construction schedule will depend on whether they have to work around existing utilities and the weather.
While the water main is being laid, Zavala said those planning to drive through West 20th Avenue can expect delays if crews close one lane. Though they are hoping to avoid full closure of the road, Zavala said crews may consider closing the road for a few days depending on the exact path the main will take under the road.
No matter what, residents living in the neighborhood will be able to access their homes, and others who opt not to take West 20th Avenue may consider taking 22nd Avenue or State Route 92, said Zavala.
Once the water main is laid, he said crews will likely not work on West 20th Avenue for several weeks as they do work on Edinburgh Street, Gymkhana Road and Spuraway Drive. He added asphalt will be used to temporarily fill potholes, and permanent paving and restoration of any sod or landscaping affected by the construction will be done once the trenches are compacted.
Zavala said it is likely most residents living near the project will experience some form of interruption in water services so the utility can tie individual water connections into the new main and conduct water sampling. He said any interruptions would occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Cal Water will call residents and go door to door to distribute notices a couple days in advance of any interruptions so they can plan ahead or contact Cal Water with questions.
Zavala said crews opted to start in late July in part to accommodate Serra High School’s schedule and said they would work closely with the school to coordinate any interruptions in service. To ensure the navigation app Waze is aware of the work, Zavala said city officials will contact the company.
“With every project, we emphasize [we’re] trying to make it as least impactful as possible,” he said.
Call (650) 558-7859 or email rzavala@calwater.com with questions about the project. San Mateo City Hall at 330 W. 20th Ave. will remain open during regular business hours.
