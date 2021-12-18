The first traces of omicron have been identified in San Mateo County through wastewater sampling, prompting local leadership to join in on a call from Bay Area health officials urging residents to get boosted when eligible and vaccinated if still unprotected against COVID-19.
“A booster dose as soon as you are eligible is essential to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, said in a press release. “Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, a booster will increase your protection against the omicron variant.”
With the rapid spread of the omicron variant in mind, Bay Area health officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley released a joint statement urging the public to get vaccinated and boosted.
Roughly 75% of all San Mateo County residents have received a vaccine. That number rises to about 89% when accounting for only those ages 5 and older who are eligible for a shot. But only 34% of residents now eligible for a booster have received the additional dose, according to the county’s press release.
Much about the omicron variant is still unknown but preliminary data indicates it’s more contagious than other variants, Marc Meulman, the county’s director of Public Health, said. And while official data has yet to be released, Meulman said the California Department of Public Health has reason to believe booster shots are vital for strengthening an individual’s defense against the virus and new strains as immunity from initial doses wanes.
Local monitoring
Health officials have been monitoring omicron for weeks after it made its first arrival in the United States at the San Francisco International Airport. Leading officials anticipate it will soon top delta as the most dominant variant after observing cases occurring across the state, making its first appearance in San Mateo County Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Meulman said traces of the omicron variant were discovered in wastewater samples being collected and processed as part of Stanford University’s Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network Program. The Silicon Valley Clean Water processing plant, which serves the southern end of the county, is one of 11 plants participating in the program.
Meulman said officials were alerted of the program’s findings late Thursday night but had suspected the virus had reached the Peninsula given its rapid spread to other parts of the Bay Area. Evidence of the variant being in other parts of the county has yet to be identified but Meulman said residents should assume the mutation is spreading in their local communities as well.
While wastewater data cannot identify individual cases, it can offer a quicker glimpse into where community spread is occurring given that less time is needed to process the samples than those collected from individual nasal swabs. Wastewater samples can also catch infections among people not experiencing symptoms given that they continue to shed the virus in their stool either way.
Together, clinical nasal swabs and the wastewater samples provide health officials with a clearer understanding of how the virus is spreading, Meulman said.
“We’re not surprised omicron is here. We’ve been saying to expect it’s here,” Meulman said. “This is just an additional layer of information and evidence to help inform what’s happening and what may be coming in days ahead.”
Remaining vigilant
David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, also urged the public to access vaccines, noting numerous options are available to the public including at county-sponsored clinics in local settings and at the San Mateo County Event Center, pharmacies and hospitals.
Some school sites are also offering pediatric vaccine clinics through a partnership between County Health and the County Office of Education. And county officials are working to get booster doses into the arms of residents in congregate care facilities as well, Meulman said.
Recognizing the county’s high vaccination rate, Canepa lauded the county staff and leadership for their work to provide vaccine opportunities and the public for taking advantage of the offers. But with new variants constantly developing, he highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant.
“It’s very humbling because just when you think you’re out of the woods, there’s another wrinkle that comes in,” Canepa said. “Am I concerned? Absolutely, you have to be concerned. If you’re not concerned and you’re not vigilant as a county, that’s when things can dramatically change for the worse.”
No lockdown planned
It’s too early to tell how omicron will affect the county, but officials are concerned even a small number of hospitalizations could overwhelm the medical system if a substantial number of infections occur, Meulman said. Concerns are greatest for the unvaccinated who, as with the delta variant, are the most vulnerable, he added. On Friday, county data show 13 hospitalized with COVID and 5 in the ICU.
The county is ways away from implementing extreme measures like another lockdown or a recommendation against traveling, Meulman said. COVID-19 conditions are still far better than they were during the summer surge in delta cases when a mask mandate was reimplemented and current numbers are a far cry from last winter’s spike which saw strong restrictions after thousands became infected and hundreds died.
Canepa doubled down on the board’s commitment to supporting the work of County Health and others responding to the pandemic, noting the board is willing and able to provide the resources necessary when asked.
“If we continue on the same path as we did at the beginning of the pandemic, that’s really great for public health,” Canepa said. “Whatever we have to do to protect our communities, let’s do it.”
Going into the cooler months which frequently feature greater indoor gathering and holiday traveling, Meulman encouraged the public to test before and after traveling regardless of vaccination status or experiences with symptoms and to adhere to safety measures like masking and hand washing, especially when indoors.
“There’s a different lay of the land at this point but we’re also in a different season. There’s a lot of different factors,” Meulman said. “There is concern that we could be seeing a similar type of increase in cases that we saw with delta and we just want to do everything we can to protect against that.”
Visit smchealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-program-overview for more information on vaccines, clinic appointments, local COVID-19 data and testing sites.
