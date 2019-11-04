The recreational Dungeness crab season started Saturday, but it came with a warning. The start of commercial crab season, meanwhile, will likely be delayed.
The California Department of Public Health advises people catching crab recreationally not to consume the viscera (internal organs or guts) of crab caught in two coastal areas due to the presence of domoic acid, a potent neurotoxin.
The areas covered by the advisory are Point Reyes in Marin County south to Pillar Point in San Mateo County, and Shelter Cove in Humboldt County south to Point Arena in Mendocino County.
