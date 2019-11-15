San Carlos officials this week voiced support for raising the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in July of 2020, a move that would put the city closer in line with several other Peninsula cities that have adopted minimum wage hikes faster than the state’s plan to hit that amount by 2023.
Exploring an increase to the city’s minimum wage has long been of interest to officials over the years, and the issue was pegged as a priority by the City Council earlier this year. Though San Carlos’ minimum wage is currently the same as that of the state and San Mateo County — $12 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees and $11 an hour for businesses with 25 and fewer employees — six other cities in the county have increased their minimum wages to reach $15 an hour ahead of the state’s minimum wage increases, explained Nicole Scott, senior management analyst with the city.
Among those cities that have enacted local wage hikes are Belmont, Daly City, Menlo Park, Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco, said Scott, who added Brisbane, Foster City and Half Moon Bay are set to consider wage increases in the coming year.
Though councilmembers discussed an idea to explore the effects of a minimum wage hike on specific types of businesses, such as restaurants, they ultimately supported asking staff to draft an ordinance that didn’t make exceptions in an effort to keep the rules simple and also in line with what neighboring cities have adopted. Officials also unanimously supported increasing the city’s minimum wage Jan. 1 each year at a rate consistent with the consumer price index up to 3.5%, modeling the city’s ordinance off of rules adopted in other cities and contracting with San Jose for enforcement, estimated to cost $15,000 annually.
Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan acknowledged the challenge restaurants might face is feeling pressure to increase prices for customers to cover wait staff wages. Parmer-Lohan hoped efforts to communicate these types of changes to diners could help ease the transition, and noted restaurant employees are known to have among the lowest-paid jobs in the nation.
“I think we can’t ignore the extraordinary high cost of living,” she said, according to a video of the meeting. “Many of the actions the council has taken this year have been around trying to improve the quality of life of our community members and make sure that they can stay here.”
Scott said a study by the California Budget and Policy Center showed that to cover the basic necessities of a family of four in California with limited savings and additional wealth, one parent working full-time must earn $40.87 an hour and two parents working full-time must earn $25.98 an hour. She also noted a survey of the 700 members of the city’s Chamber of Commerce yielded 58 responses indicating about half of the respondents supported a local minimum wage and half did not.
Having spoken to a restaurant owner with concerns about the impact of a wage hike for tipped employees, Vice Mayor Ron Collins suggested officials take time to understand how the change would affect restaurant owners. Though he acknowledged tips are paid by diners, Collins wondered whether restaurants would be required to pay for increased taxes or other costs and how owners would weather the uptick in costs.
Councilwoman Sara McDowell was joined by Mayor Mark Olbert, Councilman Adam Rak and Parmer-Lohan in voicing support for keeping San Carlos’ minimum wage ordinance consistent with those adopted by neighboring cities, none of which included an exception for tipped employees. They also hoped avoiding exceptions to the rule would make the ordinance easier for business owners to navigate and less cumbersome for city staff to enforce and communicate.
As a representative of the San Mateo County Central Labor Council, Reyna Lehman urged officials to adopt a $15 an hour minimum wage as soon as possible. She noted it would take multiple $15 an hour jobs to be self-sufficient on the Peninsula and advocated for officials to join other cities in taking a step toward a wage that better supports workers, adding many employers already pay more than $15 an hour.
“It is a city of good living for most, but not all,” she said. “Most people are working and succeeding, but not everyone is earning enough.”
Olbert also emphasized the need to continue to do outreach to business owners and workers regarding the proposed changes as staff draft an ordinance, noting officials should ensure those who will be affected by the wage increase are aware.
“We need to make sure that the folks are going to be on the front lines of whatever we decide to do actually are aware that if there is a problem they should get in touch with the city,” he said.
