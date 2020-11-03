San Mateo County voters sent many school board incumbents back to office Tuesday with some challengers winning and some races too close to call.
And a $409 million bond measure for infrastructure and facility improvements at the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District appears to be gaining approval of voters, earning greater than the 55% support needed with 64.3% of the vote, according to the latest semi-official results with the San Mateo County Elections Office.
In the San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 1, Lisa Petrides won with 38,259 votes, or 80.34%, after candidate Eugene Whitlock, a former vice chancellor with the district, dropped out. In Trustee Area 3, incumbent Maurice Goodman is leading with 20,819 votes, or 52.56%, against fellow incumbent Dave Mandelkern, who has 18,790 votes, or 47.44%. Because of new district elections, both incumbents were forced to run against each other. In Trustee Area 5, John Pimentel is ahead with 16,365 votes, or 50.43%, against Lisa Hicks-Dumanske, with 13,921 votes, or 42.9%, and Blair Whitney, with 2,164 votes, or 6.67%, according to the results. Incumbent Karen Schwarz did not run for re-election.
In the Sequoia Union High School District Trustee Area E, Shawneece Stevenson won with 4,570 votes, or 71.42%, against Jacqui Cebrian, who dropped out to support Stevenson. Incumbent Carrie Du Bois ran uncontested. In Trustee Area C, incumbent Georgia Jack is running a tight race with 6,479 votes, or 36.17%, against challenger Rich Ginn, with 6,436 votes, or 35.93%. Public school principal Shamar Edwards has fallen behind the other two candidates with 4,997 votes, or 27.9%, according to the results.
In the race for two seats on the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees, incumbent Greg Land is leading with 40,034 votes, or 38.6%, and Ligia Andrade Zuniga also appears to be winning the other seat with 37,886 votes, or 36.53%, while Neal Kaufman has 25,805 votes, or 24.88%, according to the results. Incumbent Marc Friedman chose not to run for re-election.
In the race for the San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees, incumbent Jennifer Blanco with 5,523 votes, or 34.49%, appears to be ahead with Andriana Shea closely behind with 5,312 votes, or 33.18%, and Bryan Vander Lugt with 5,177 votes, or 32.33%, making the race too close to call. Incumbent Kevin Martinez chose not to run for re-election.
For San Mateo County Board of Education, Trustee Area 4, the race is also too close to call though education advocate Chelsea Bonini, with 102,132 votes, or 51.85% appears to hold a fairly strong lead over incumbent Rod Hsiao with 94,858 votes, or 48.15%, according to the results. Area 5 incumbent Jim Cannon, Area 6 incumbent Ted Lempert and Area 7 incumbent Joe Ross are unchallenged.
For the South San Francisco Unified Board of Trustees, incumbents Pat Murray and Daina Lujan are running unopposed in areas A and B, respectively.
In the Redwood City Elementary School District, incumbents Alisa MacAvoy and Janet Lawson are running unopposed in areas 1 and 3, respectively, while businessman/parent Mike Wells is running unopposed in Area 4.
In the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District, appointed incumbents Jim Howard and Sam Leinbach are running unopposed.
In the Burlingame Elementary School District, incumbent Elizabeth Kendall is running without competition with Deepak Sarpangal and Lisa A. Mudd for three seats. Incumbents Davina Drabkin and Kay Coskey did not run for re-election.
In the Hillsborough City School District, parent Kim Oliff and incumbent Gregory Dannis are retaking their two seats.
In the Millbrae Elementary School District, incumbents Maggie Musa and Frank Barbaro ran unopposed.
As of 5 p.m. Nov. 3, the county Elections Office has received 301,257 vote-by-mail ballots and 28,184 vote center ballots. The next set of results will be released 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with other results released every few days. The election results will be certified Dec. 3.
