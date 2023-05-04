Millbrae School District’s Measure A, a $125-per-parcel tax measure, seems to have been approved by voters Tuesday with more than 70% support.
Measure A is essentially a slightly increased version of Measure N, a $97-per-parcel tax that was approved by nearly 75% of voters in June of 2018 and was set to expire this June. The new measure is expected to bring in about $925,000 annually over the next nine years to help cover personnel costs and programming.
People who qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits would also be exempt from the tax. Anyone who applied for the exemption under Measure N would not need to reapply.
As of Wednesday, semiofficial results reported by the San Mateo County Elections Office show 2,828 votes, or 70.63% of the vote, were cast in favor of Measure A while 1,176 votes, or 29.37% of the vote, was against the measure.
Results so far include ballots received through the mail through Election Day and returned to the vote center and drop boxes on or before Monday, May 1, vote center ballots and a portion of mail ballots returned to the vote center and drop boxes on Election Day. Some ballots either returned on Election Day or postmarked on or before Election Day are not included in the tally. The next update will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.