A landmark Millbrae restaurant, which has been serving up breakfast every day without interruption since 1959, is the latest business establishment to shutter operations because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the good news is the closure is only temporary.
The Millbrae Pancake House will temporarily suspend all business operations after the close of business on Sunday.
The family-owned restaurant, at 1301 El Camino Real, has been open every day for the last 61 years, with the exception of being closed each year on Christmas Day.
With the temporary closure, 44 employees are being furloughed. The longest-tenured employee has been there nearly 54 years.
The restaurant will reopen in 2021. An exact date was not announced.
