Residents are taking advantage of loosened testing requirements in San Mateo County, as many more coronavirus examinations are occurring at new examination sites.
County Manager Mike Callagy said 500 tests were conducted at the San Mateo County Event Center and 250 examinations occurred Wednesday, May 20, at Serramonte High School in Daly City — the maximum daily capacity for each site.
Callagy said he expected the new testing center at the YMCA in East Palo Alto to be equally popular, as more county residents are visiting the free centers operated by Verily.
So far, 22,810 tests have been conducted in San Mateo County and there are 1,698 confirmed cases, making for a positive testing rate of around 7%. Officials anticipated the positive test rate will decline as more tests are conducted.
Health officials recently dropped the threshold required to get a test and established new centers in northern and southern ends of the county, with hopes more locals would get examined. Officials are also planning to set up a testing site along the coast in Half Moon Bay.
Testing availability, along with hospital surge capacity, tracing protocol and personal protective equipment stock are all critical components of the plan to gradually reopen society.
Callagy said the new centers have been resoundingly popular, but noted there have been some challenges in accommodating those who show up to the site without registering online first.
Noting registration is not a requisite for receiving a test, Callagy said operations are smoothed when prior appointments are made. Acknowledging some face technological restraints which prevent them from registering online, Callagy said core service agencies can assist those interested with the process.
Officials have housed 174 homeless people in hotels throughout the county. Rooms are not available to all, and those housed often have underlying conditions which prevent them from staying in congregate living arrangements. Callagy said securing hotel rooms costs the county about $1.5 million per month.
There is a total of 1,697 positive cases in the county and, of those, 60 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Fifteen of those patients are in intensive care beds. A total of 75 have died from the disease. Fifty of the deaths have been those 80 years or older — an age group about which Callagy said officials are especially concerned.
Callagy said officials focused much of their communication and outreach efforts on the senior and congregate care living facilities, with hope of assuring the safety of a vulnerable population.
But he said that support will need to continue through the gradual reopening of society, as the risk posed to seniors will continue to be a great cause of concern.
“They should be very careful about what activities they engage in,” said Callagy, regarding the community’s older demographic.
He also acknowledged San Mateo County has a higher concentration of seniors than other parts of the state, which could factor into the ability to meet the standards for loosening restrictions.
Generally speaking, the state is falling short of the standards set by Gov. Gavin Newsom to advance through phases of reopening. But he said those metrics have shifted in recent days, which could be a source of optimism for those hoping to get back to normal.
“The numbers are a little off as to what the state would like to see us at,” he said.
