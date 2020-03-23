While San Mateo County stays at home under the direction of health officials seeking to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, restaurants such as New York Pizza in downtown San Mateo remain open in a limited capacity to serve customers remotely.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Six Bay Area counties in California order shelter-in-place
- Enforcement of shelter-in-place order not a priority
- San Mateo County health officer: Coronavirus situation ‘between dire and catastrophic’
- State secures Seton in Daly City
- Virus called unlikely to prompt martial law in California
- Dream home just needs a phone call, owner says
- COVID-19 outbreak at Burlingame senior facility
- Rules aid elderly in shopping
- Officials seek resident protections
- South City officials laud Oyster Point project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter from Bernie (11)
- Trump’s supporters love Trump more than America (10)
- The new Cabinet? (7)
- San Carlos man: Scalpel, not meat ax, needed in response to coronavirus (6)
- Ignore Trump (5)
- Post office project to be Burlingame’s tallest (5)
- Copy and Paste: Bias, Ignorance, Hypocrisy (5)
- Socialism won’t work (4)
- Corona foresight (3)
- Socialism works (3)
Latest News
- The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
- War-torn Syria braces for lockdown after first virus case
- PG&E pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in wildfire
- What’s for dinner? Depends what’s in the fridge and pantry
- Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus
- India halts its crucial train network to try to stop virus
- PG&E says it will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for California wildfire that killed 84 people
- Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.