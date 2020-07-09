Caltrain will host an online community meeting to discuss enhancements on the San Mateo Parking Track project this coming Monday. The presentation will provide residents with updates on the draft design and next steps, according to the transit agency.
Following two online community surveys, San Mateo’s Hayward Park residents have decided on a 12-foot sound wall lined with creeping fig vines along South Railroad Avenue between 10th and 14th avenues. Once construction of the wall is complete, the parking track will no longer be accessible from 14th Avenue. Meeting attendees are invited to provide feedback on final design elements for the enhancement structure.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 13. To access, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87396243602; Webinar ID: 873 9624 3602
or Phone-In Only: (408) 638-0968
Visit www.caltrain.com/SMParkingTrack for more information about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.