When Steven Gordon first heard of the Veterans Curation Program’s lab in San Mateo, he initially viewed the program as a way to earn money while he took classes to become an anesthesia technician.
Having ended his service as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman in 2015, Gordon wanted to pursue his ongoing interest in medicine and said he hadn’t done much work in archaeology before he started working as a technician at the lab processing artifacts unearthed by major infrastructure projects. But after learning the many steps involved with weighing, classifying, labeling and carefully storing a subset of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ collection of artifacts, Gordon found there was something to like about the detail-oriented process.
“What may appear to be boring, monotonous, tedious can be surprisingly therapeutic,” he said.
Since October, the lab at 1600 W. Hillsdale Blvd. has been processing artifacts collected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ San Francisco and Sacramento districts, explained lab curator Dan Jones. Having excavated numerous artifacts through its waterway and reservoir projects, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for ensuring those pieces deemed to be 50 years or older are preserved and accessible to the public for research and education, said Jones.
Started in 2009 in Augusta, Georgia, the Veterans Curation Program sought to serve the dual purpose of processing its archaeological collections and helping veterans transition back into the workforce after their terms of service, said Jones. Having worked with veterans at labs the program has set up in Augusta as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Jones has helped train veterans working as lab technicians to identify artifacts, document their qualities, repackage them and enter the information in a database available to the public, who use the information for educational purposes, among others.
Processing and cataloging everything from mortars and pestles to metal pieces of agricultural equipment, those at the lab Jones helped open in San Mateo last year have been hard at work evaluating artifacts from projects in the Central Valley and the Bay Area. Though several of the pieces can be tied to the ancient histories of the many Native American tribes that have lived in California, others may be more modern, such as a household iron or skillet, he said.
Jones said a favorite artifact of his in recent months has been a metal toy truck, one of many items he said leads one to imagine the lives of those who once owned them.
“It’s just something you could imagine a child getting at a birthday or Christmas and really being excited about,” he said, of the toy truck.
Having worked with some 70 veteran technicians since 2015, Jones has seen them grow in their professional skills over the five months they spend in the program, noting some have even been inspired to pursue further work in archaeology or a related field. Though he is trained in archaeology and anthropology, Jones said one of the best parts of the program is seeing what those who complete the program end up doing with their new skill set.
Though Gordon remains committed to his path in medicine, he acknowledged the merits of the program’s aim to assist veterans, especially those who may have joined the military at age 18 and ended their service without much work experience. Because some veterans may have served in roles that may not naturally translate into skills for jobs they encounter in today’s workforce, the Veterans Curation Program and others like it can equip them with the skills and exposure to employers that they can use in other jobs they take in the future.
“That was the great thing about this program,” he said. “It teaches you soft skills that translate to almost any position in the workforce.”
