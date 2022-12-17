Velvet Hippo is slated to replace closed Ark restaurant
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
Tags
Curtis Driscoll Daily Journal staff
Reporter
Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Burlingame superintendent is taking a leave of absence
- Argentinian bakery sets up shop in San Mateo
- Superintendent remains, new legal counsel for Sequoia Union High School District
- San Mateo County District Attorney is investigating San Mateo vote trading allegations
- San Mateo mayor impasse ends
- Superintendent at Sequoia Union High School District is stepping down
- Millbrae City Council breaks mayor rotation
- San Mateo mayor decision still deadlocked
- Burlingame scopes new neighborhood details
- Reaction sharp to Sequoia Union High School District superintendent’s departure
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden is an incompetent moron (44)
- Voter fraud (20)
- Another Trump joke (20)
- Wake-up call (19)
- San Mateo County District Attorney is investigating San Mateo vote trading allegations (18)
- Christmas season (15)
- Watch what happens (14)
- Birth control? (11)
- Adam Loraine’s San Mateo City Council campaign (11)
- San Mateo without mayor (11)
- Editorial: Finding a way forward in San Mateo (10)
- Biden’s influence selling scandal (10)
- San Mateo County’s new power figures (10)
- San Mateo mayor impasse ends (10)
- Value of a community newspaper (9)
- Could ocean water slake state’s thirst? (9)
- San Mateo politics (8)
- Happy Thanksgiving but a few things first (7)
- No talks with tyrants (7)
- Fahrenheit fandango has commenced again (7)
- Just getting started (6)
- Kyrsten Sinema (6)
- San Carlos housing policies (6)
- San Mateo mayor decision still deadlocked (6)
- Problematic council vote order (5)
- Bioscience to replace Red Roof Inn in Burlingame (5)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (5)
- Barry Bonds (5)
- High-speed rail continues to deliver (4)
- To San Mateo: Let’s be better (4)
- Jackie Speier helps honor new citizens in Redwood City (4)
- District elections, and a JoJo update (4)
- The promise of free community college (4)
- Sawyer Camp Trailhead to reflect Native American history in Millbrae (4)
- San Mateo City Council is illegitimate (4)
- Pandemic widened state’s ‘achievement gap’ (4)
- Christmas Truce of 1914 (4)
- Kudos to Matt Grocott (4)
- Who will be the fifth San Mateo councilmember? (4)
- ‘Bad look’ in San Mateo (3)
- High-speed fail (3)
- Remember that budget surplus? Never mind (3)
- Who has democracy’s back? (3)
- Metropolitan Transportation Commission explores adding tolls to Bay Area freeways (3)
- After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries (3)
- Pandora’s box in San Mateo (3)
- The San Mateo way forward (3)
- In transit (3)
- Planning for your future health care needs (3)
- The Supremer Court (3)
- Man found guilty in rape trial: 1 violent attack took place near San Mateo’s Central Park (3)
- A different approach to ‘don’t do drugs’ (3)
- What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax? (3)
- Millbrae City Council breaks mayor rotation (3)
- Self-refuting arguments (3)
- Fiery Carlmont girls’ basketball team wins fourth straight (2)
- Post-election analysis (2)
- White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests (2)
- Regaining trust in the ethics of the U.S. Supreme Court (2)
- United we stand, but divided they rule (2)
- Calling out Sue Lempert’s recent myopic column (2)
- Holiday cheer for some city councils (2)
- Stricter electric codes heading to Redwood City (2)
- Downtown San Mateo development moving ahead (2)
- Honoring a fellow veteran in Colma (2)
- Papan prepared for brand-new Assembly role (2)
- The GOP and the Constitution (2)
- Burlingame schools set to outline renaming policy (2)
- In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ (2)
- A jumbled political landscape (2)
- San Carlos nonprofit to hand out OD kits for free (2)
- Finding comfort in confusion (2)
- Saying yes (2)
- Christmas shopping circa 1970s (2)
- Armageddon? (2)
- Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform (2)
- Taming tensions (2)
- Trash from trash (2)
- That’s a kick (2)
- Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam (1)
- Sacred Heart Prep repeats as Nor Cal boys’ water polo champions (1)
- Ethics in service (1)
- Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming (1)
- Corzo supervisor win is becoming clearer in San Mateo County (1)
- San Mateo City Council allegations (1)
- Superintendent remains, new legal counsel for Sequoia Union High School District (1)
- Write to Santa even during grammar wars (1)
- Wake up San Mateo (1)
- Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case (1)
- 1st female police lieutenant in South San Francisco history (1)
- San Mateo County health officials encourage vigilance amid high cases of winter illnesses (1)
- No place like home (1)
- Ringleaders in massive COVID fraud extradited to US (1)
- Redwood City extends gun sales ban (1)
- Redwood City forms new Transit District (1)
- Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair (1)
- Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi (1)
- Report: California gun data breach was unintentional (1)
- Long road to a state title (1)
- Kimberly Palmer: Holiday survival tips from 5 financial pros (1)
Latest News
- Kitka honors Ukraine with its Wintersongs in Menlo Park
- Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
- Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked
- DJ Q&A: Engaging through the joy of dance
- Qatar offers World Cup visitors an introduction to Islam
- Velvet Hippo is slated to replace closed Ark restaurant
- Leadership shift at San Mateo Chamber
- San Mateo County police reports • Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:Double whoa, WestyYou wrote that I "keep blaming Lee for Linares' loss" because of his position on abortion?I have been pretty clear that the …
-
Ray Fowler said:TerenceIn the words of Emily Litella... "Never mind." I found it. It was the discussion following Dan Walters column, "Can ocean water slake t…
-
Ray Fowler said:Hello, TerenceI hate to impose on you but I was unable to locate the discussion about state water policies referenced in your post this aftern…
-
Ray Fowler said:Whoa, Westy...Are you suggesting your interest in Amourence Lee's involvement in issues connected with November's election just blossomed magi…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.