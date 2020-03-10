After witnessing a vehicle collision in North Fair Oaks late last month, sheriff’s deputies arrested the occupants of one of the vehicles for theft and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Giovanny Sebastian Alvizar Farias, 19, from Redwood City; Armando Esparza Valdovinos, 18, of East Palo Alto; and Miguel Esparza Valdovinos, 21, also of East Palo Alto; were booked into the San Mateo County jail without incident Feb. 25.
The three were arrested after being involved in a vehicle collision at the corner of First and Crocker avenues at 10:30 p.m. that day. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot and has not yet been apprehended.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of stolen property inside the vehicle. It was also learned that the vehicle itself was stolen and that Armando Esparza Valdovinos allegedly used a gun to strike the owner of the vehicle before stealing it.
The stolen property included a backpack, jewelry and camera equipment estimated to be worth about $2,000. The condition of the victim is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
