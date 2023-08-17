Reporting data on law enforcement calls in Half Moon Bay show vandalism was one of the largest types of property crime in the last few months, while the city’s mental health crisis program responded to 400 calls for service from the summer of 2022-23.
Captain Rebecca Albin of the Sheriff’s Office is the coastside bureau chief and the city’s chief of police and presented the annual report at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting to answer questions on issues. The report looks at crime statistics, trends and ways the Sheriff’s Office is trying to reach out to the community.
There was an increase in property crime during the spring of 2023 due to graffiti incidents. According to the report, April saw eight incidents of vandalism, and nine in March and May. Seven incidents were reported in June. The numbers were significantly higher than the next highest types of vehicle burglary and theft incidents. Aggravated assault remains the highest reported type of violent crime in Half Moon Bay.
The city’s mental health pilot program also remains busy helping reduce calls for deputies. The program is called the Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services and is a community-based response team for low-level mental health crisis calls placed to the county. The city has contracted with the nonprofit El Centro de Libertad to offer alternative responses to mental health 911 calls traditionally sent to law enforcement, a city report said.
Of the 400 calls this year, some examples are for welfare checks, mental health distress, substance abuse and nonviolent concerns related to behavioral health. The program adds help to the county’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, which provides resources and support to people and families living with mental illness through a clinician. The PERT team has had dozens of reported incidents in Half Moon Bay over the past year.
Albin said the Sheriff’s Office is also increasing efforts to address the conflict between dogs and horses at well-known Poplar Beach. Dogs must be on a leash and controlled at the public beach, but the policy is not always obeyed by dog owners and visitors, with the area having several incidents of dogs running up to horses and resulting in dangerous situations. The city is exploring options to restrict dogs to certain areas of Poplar Beach. Albin urged dog owners to have their dogs on leashes on Poplar Beach, noting the Sheriff’s Office was also aware of night issues around drinking and bonfires.
“We will continue to do our enforcement on Poplar Beach both during the day and night,” Albin said.
Albin said she hopes to bring in deputies who are committed to working on the coast for an extended period, suggesting two years instead of a shorter period of six months. The council expressed interest in keeping continuity in the community for as long as possible.
“This is important to me as it is to you, and I am going to do everything I can to advocate for some measures being put in place,” Albin said to the council.
Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan said at the Aug. 15 meeting the Sheriff’s Office was committed to working with the community and improving relations with everyone on the coast.
“Front and center for us is transparency,” Monaghan said. “We owe the community. They need to know what we do and how we do it. That’s really important. We know that safety in communities is a partnership, and if we don’t have that partnership, we’re never going to be successful at the job we do.”
The Half Moon Bay Council praised the Sheriff’s Office for its work in speaking with people and getting feedback, a community concern in previous years. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez praised Albin for going to different places to hear new perspectives and gather feedback.
“I am very happy to see the engagement of the deputies on the coast,” Jimenez said.
