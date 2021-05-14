San Mateo County residents ages 12 and up can now access vaccinations against COVID-19 at all clinics offering Pfizer doses following federal and state approval for the expansion.
“Opening vaccine eligibility to residents 12-15 allows another section of our community to be both protected from the disease and less likely to spread it. We want every eligible county resident to be vaccinated, and with Pfizer available to young people, we’re getting closer to that goal,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in an emailed statement.
Approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine among children 12 to 15 years old came from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week. The company already has the lowest age eligibility of the three products currently being used in the country at 16 years old.
California officials green lit the vaccine for the younger population following approval from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, a commission of scientists and experts of immunology from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
With the news, roughly 40,000 San Mateo County residents ages 12 to 15 became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, adding to the 642,340 residents already eligible. Of those 16 and older, nearly 77% have received at least one vaccine dose with about 74% having completed the vaccine series.
“San Mateo County is on the verge of ending COVID-19,” David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, said. “What our residents have done, what County Health has done, what staff has done is extraordinary.”
Kaiser Permenante and Sutter Health, two of the largest vaccinating entities in San Mateo County, also announced Thursday that Pfizer appointments are opening up to those age 12 and older. Sutter attributed its expansion to a surplus of vaccines being allocated to the agency.
Each entity requires a parent to be present at the appointment or for children to bring a signed consent form to the appointment. Appointments are not required at county-sponsored events but are required at most Kaiser and Sutter clinics. Guardians may also be asked for a child’s photo ID such as a school ID card or passport at Kaiser events.
Four first-dose Pfizer clinics will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto, the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Cesar Chavez Middle School in East Palo Alto and San Mateo High School.
Two mass vaccination events will also be held at the San Mateo County Event Center on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, offering Pfizer doses through a drive-up model.
Eyeing a post-pandemic recovery, Canepa encouraged all residents eligible for vaccination to visit a clinic at their earliest convenience. Broader vaccinations could also help reopen schools for in-person learning in the fall, he said.
Speaking to parents who may be apprehensive to allow their child to be vaccinated, Canepa said parents should trust unelected experts who have backed the safety of the vaccines.
“As a parent I would not have a problem getting my son vaccinated,” Canepa said. “I have to trust the science and the data from the experts and local health officials. If they say it’s good enough for my child then that’s good enough for me.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.