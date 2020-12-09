Within weeks, medical workers close to COVID-19 care and those in congregate care facilities in San Mateo County could begin receiving vaccinations for the respiratory disease as the county prepares hospitals for surging cases, said county health officials.
Chief of Health Louise Rogers, during a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, said 24,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna could be administered by the end of December following emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Within a week, nearly 6,000 Pfizer doses will be shipped into the county, said Dr. Anand Chabra, section chief of COVID-19 Mass Vaccination and Medical Director, Family Health Services. The vaccines will come in two doses to be administered 21 days apart and the second dose to be stored in recently purchased freezers.
With roughly 38,000 health care workers in the county, Rogers noted the initial shipments would not cover all employees. Priority would be given to those who have the potential for coming in close contact with COVID patient care.
“This is not just health care professionals. We all know there are many staff involved in delivering health care and many people who have direct or indirect exposure to everyone in the workforce will be a target for the vaccine,” said Rogers.
An unspecified number of doses will be administered to residents of long-term care facilities and potentially staff if needed, before the end of the year through a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and commercial pharmacies Walgreens and CVS. The county has already begun to register qualified facilities in the program, called Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care though care centers can opt out of the program.
Taking a four-phased approach, essential workers and the general public would all receive access to the vaccine by the summer, said Rogers, adding that a federal advisory committee is still debating the order of access.
“I want to urge our residents to use the optimism spawned by this progress on the vaccine to reinforce our resolve to recommit to the behaviors that will slow the spread. … It may not be the last hill, but we are getting there,” said Rogers.
COVID-19 infections have been on the rise regionally, leading six jurisdictions to expedite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-in-place order which is triggered when a region falls below 15% ICU capacity. San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow opted to not instate the shelter order, citing a list of 15 concerns on Monday.
During public comment, about a dozen residents expressed appreciation for Morrow’s decision and implored supervisors to open schools and businesses. Rogers noted schools that have opened for in-person instruction are not required to close under the state’s shelter order. She emphasized that the four pillar framework the San Mateo County Board of Education uses to review school reopening plans has worked to prevent spreading of the virus and County Health remains prepared to mobilize if a spread is detected.
Supervisor David Canepa, the only county official to come out against the health officer’s decision, reiterated his dissent during the meeting.
“The surge is here. I believe we don’t live on Morrow Island and I agree with the health officer 99.9% of the time. … [But] we’re not an island,” said Canepa.
San Mateo County was moved into the state’s most restrictive purple tier, effective Sunday, Nov. 29, after reporting a daily new case average of more than 15 cases per every 100,000 residents, resulting in an adjusted case rate of 7.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.
As of this Tuesday, the county reported having a daily average of 18.5 new cases for every 100,000 residents, adjusted to 11.6. Hospitalizations have also spiked, with 84 residents seeking care, 21 in the ICU. According to the state, 34.9% of ICU space is available in the county though Rogers noted hospital and ICU capacity ranges day to day as staffing changes.
To date, 16,371 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 177 have died. Morrow estimated between 8,000 and 15,000 active infections are spread out across the county.
Preparing for the surge to worsen, Rogers said an additional 25 contact tracers have been added to the 115-person team tasked with reaching those who may have come into contact with a sick individual. Supervisors also approved an additional $2 million contribution to testing efforts administered by the life science company Verily, to ensure broad community testing extends into the new year, said Rogers.
“It’s a question of when, not if, new restrictions will be applied. We are monitoring daily and we are working with our hospitals in the region to prepare,” said Rogers.
