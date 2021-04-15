Eligibility opens up to all San Mateo County residents ages 16 and older starting Thursday, April 15, but county health officials say constrained vaccine supplies are unlikely to improve within the coming week.
“We look forward to that day, as promised, when we have more than enough vaccine for everyone but it will not be this week or next,” County Manager Mike Callagy said during a press briefing.
More than 367,400 San Mateo County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, accounting for 57.2% of the county’s population ages 16 and older. The remaining more than 40% of the population will now be eligible for vaccination but appointments have been greatly limited.
Vaccine allocation first stalled in early March as the state began directing 40% of doses to underserved communities, though none in San Mateo County. In response, the county paused all mass vaccination events and began supplying doses in underserved communities through targeted clinics.
County officials then announced last week vaccine supply to all counties would be cut by 33% due to a federal supply chain issue, further constraining the vaccination process. Callagy said he was unsure as to exactly what is creating supply hurdles.
“More and more tiers have opened up — it’s certainly a point of frustration for people who are eligible — yet this week and probably next week we’ll see less supply than we’ve seen for months now,” said Callagy.
Use of Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, doses has also been paused in the county following a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration due to six U.S. cases of severe blood clots after vaccination.
Callagy said the county will not experience a substantial setback from the pause given the few Janssen doses received. Of the 11,600 doses given to the county for this week, 500 were Janssen doses and the remaining ones evenly split between Pfizer and Moderna.
Officials said they would continue focusing the county’s limited vaccine supply in underserved communities which have steadily remained about 10% behind the county’s overall vaccination rate.
“We’re very clear eyed about the disproportionate exposure that some of our communities have borne,” Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said. “This is extremely important to the county.”
The county has also focused on administering doses to farmworkers along the coast, residents in homeless shelters and in other parts of the county and to homebound residents.
Srinivasan said homebound or bedbound individuals can make themselves known to the county when signing up on the county notification tool, an online program that informs individuals on the vaccine rollout.
Both officials highlighted the difficulty of planning the vaccination events that work for the varying needs of the public given supply, space, transportation and staff constraints.
“Our ideal would be enough predictably in supply,” Srinivasan said. “It’s a work in progress and we really hope that people will continue to stay open minded as to the barriers we’re working through and really striving to meet everybody when they’re ready.”
Callagy also encouraged residents to get tested to help officials with contact tracing and tracking the spread of new virus mutations. High testing rates also gives the county a credit toward its adjusted case rate of new cases for every 100,000 residents, a metric used to determine movement through the state’s tiered reopening system.
San Mateo County remains in the orange tier as of Tuesday, April 13, signaling a moderate risk of spreading the virus. To move into the next least restrictive tier the county will only need its adjusted case rate to fall from 2.1 new cases for every 100,000 residents to 1.9 new cases.
The county is currently receiving the maximum credit possible for testing roughly 700 people for every 100,000 residents per day. Callagy noted that testing is down in the county as more residents get vaccinated against the virus but said it still ranks third in the state for its testing efforts.
“We expected that to drop accordingly and it has,” Callagy said, noting free COVID-19 testing is still widely available in the county.
To date, nearly 41,000 residents have tested positive for the highly infectious respiratory disease, half of cases occurring among Latino residents. Callagy said the county has gone three days without experiencing a new death, keeping the number of COVID-related fatalities at 556 residents.
While COVID metrics have long been improving in the county, Srinivasan still warned of a potential uptick of cases, given the increased movement of residents and the prevalence of variants.
“We do continue to have concerns about the variants that are more transmissible and with more activities we do need to stay cautious, wear the masks as Mike said, avoid the gatherings,” Srinivasan said. “Until we get to 85, 90% of the population vaccinated this is a dual reality that we’re going to have to work through.”
Visit the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program website at smchealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-program-overview for information regarding vaccine eligibility and appointments.
