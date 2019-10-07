Transportation officials are studying various short- and long-term improvements to the 101/92 interchange to reduce the severe traffic congestion there, enhance safety and encourage carpooling and transit, but the projects won’t break ground until 2023.
For the short-term improvements, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and extend to the summer of 2024 while construction on the long-term improvements will span from fall of 2024 to spring 2027.
That timeline was announced at a San Mateo County Transportation Authority meeting Thursday, at which Chair Don Horsley, also a San Mateo County supervisor, referenced a different Highway 101 interchange improvement project in Menlo Park, which he said was identified in 1988 before wrapping up last week — 30 years later.
“I’m not saying the [Highway 101/State Route 92 interchange project] will be 30 years from now, but they do take a lot of time,” he said.
There are four short-term improvements being planned for the 92/101 interchange. First, an additional high-occupancy vehicle lane will be added to the westbound 92 ramp to 101. The second improvement seeks to fix the short merge from 101 to eastbound 92 by adding a new auxiliary lane without widening the structure. Third, the Fashion Island Boulevard exit will be realigned so that the ramp to Fashion Island is grouped with the westbound 92 off ramp and separated from the eastbound 92 one by a concrete barrier. Finally, the project proposes to widen the northbound 101 Hillsdale Boulevard off-ramp.
The long-term improvements aimed at increasing throughput include a new “direct connector” structure for high-occupancy vehicles from 92 to northbound and southbound 101. An electronic lane divider system will control and reserve traffic flows for the morning and evening commutes. The idea is that the new structure will connect to the express lanes being built on the San Mateo County stretch of Highway 101 that will eventually extend from San Francisco to San Jose.
It has not yet been decided if the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes will be express lanes, for which solo drivers have to pay a toll, or carpool lanes.
Board Member Maureen Freschet, also San Mateo deputy mayor, expressed disappointment that the project does not address the daily backup and unsafe conditions on the northbound 101 to 92 ramp.
“That’s too bad,” she said.
A study on the short-term upgrades will be complete in November and then that project can enter the environmental phase in the spring of 2020. The environmental phase for the long-term project will begin in the summer of 2020.
The all-inclusive cost of the short-term improvements is $28.1 million while the long-term ones total between $160 million and $190 million.
Funding for the entire project has not yet been secured, but officials said $50 million from Regional Measure 3 has been earmarked for the long-term phase and more than $2 million in State Transportation Improvement Program funding will cover the environmental phase for the short-term improvements, officials said Thursday.
The cities of San Mateo and Foster City are co-sponsors of the project. Foster City specifically has agonized over cut-through traffic caused by commuters attempting to skip the long queues to the San Mateo Bridge by cutting through Foster City. Public Works Director Norm Dorais said the proposed interchange improvements will help with that problem.
“It’s a very important project, it’s a regional project,” he said. “As traffic has increased dramatically, people are finding alternative ways so this direct connector project will encourage carpooling, it will encourage people to stay on the major highways as they go from the East Bay to the South Bay and into the biotech firms in South City.”
