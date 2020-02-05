A doctor’s updated report is due Feb. 25 on the competency of a 27-year-old Alameda County resident who prosecutors say was apprehended along Highway 101 near Brisbane after a chase that began when he fled in a stolen tow truck.
Moses Matthew Miller was in a crash Dec. 20, 2016, and his truck was towed to San Leandro where he jumped in a tow truck, crashed through a gate and struck a parked vehicle, prosecutors said.
The California Highway Patrol pursued him through Alameda County, over the Bay Bridge and into San Francisco, prosecutors said.
Miller tried or successfully crashed into occupied CHP vehicles and kept going despite two flat tires from a spike strip, prosecutors said.
The two truck Miller drove was disabled by a spike strip and veered off the road near Brisbane, where Miller ran from the truck and was apprehended after a brief chase, according to prosecutors.
The updated report on the competency of Miller to stand trial is set for Feb. 25.
