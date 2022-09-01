Updated omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shots will likely begin rolling out over the next couple of weeks following emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing the public with improved immunity to a continually evolving virus.
“I know some folks have COVID fatigue or booster fatigue but this booster is really important in addressing the most infectious variant we’ve had,” Trish Erwin said, who leads the county’s COVID Response Unit.
COVID-19’s omicron variant and its two most common subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have produced the county’s largest and longest sustained surge, infecting thousands of residents over the past few months and keeping the county in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s red, high-risk tier during that same period.
As of Wednesday, the FDA issued emergency authorization to a pair of COVID-19 booster vaccines, one from Pfizer and the other from Moderna. They have been specifically formulated to target the omicron variant and its subvariants. The Moderna booster will be available to adults while the Pfizer booster will be available to people ages 12 and older.
Erwin said the updated boosters, referred to as the bivalent boosters, have been designed to do more than what previous boosters promised by reducing the likelihood someone will spread the virus in addition to greatly reducing the risk of severe illness and death.
“It’s important to get this booster because kids are back in school and families will begin to gather over the holidays. As we do move into the winter months it’s important for residents to get the most updated booster to stay as safe as possible,” Erwin said, echoing sentiments shared in a statement from FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.
About 93% of county residents have received their first and second COVID-19 dose and about 64% of those ages 5 and older have received the first booster while about 37% of those 55 and older have received their second booster dose.
According to the FDA, the new booster vaccines will be used for all in the future and the original mRNA vaccines will only be authorized for an initial vaccine series going forward.
People will be eligible for one dose of the omicron-specific boosters if it has been at least two months since completing their initial vaccination series.
“The FDA has extensive experience with strain changes for annual influenza vaccines. We are confident in the evidence supporting these authorizations,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said. “The public can be assured that a great deal of care has been taken by the FDA to ensure that these bivalent COVID-19 vaccines meet our rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards for emergency use authorization.”
Instead of hosting mass vaccination clinics, Erwin said the county’s established community clinics will begin to run weekly once doses have arrived. The county is expecting an initial shipment of 1,200 Pfizer doses and 700 Moderna doses and can order more following Labor Day,
Officials will also be looking to health care providers like Kaiser and Sutter Health and pharmacies to help distribute doses. Another 1,200 to 1,500 doses will be shipped directly to health care providers.
Erwin shared confidence health care partners will be able to help meet demand once they’ve ramped up capacity in early September. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will discuss the bivalent boosters on Sept. 1 and 2 before making recommendations on clinical guidance, read a statement from Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care providers in the county.
“Once these recommendations are approved by the CDC and we receive initial supply of the new bivalent boosters — which may take one to two weeks — Kaiser Permanente will begin to administer the updated boosters,” read Kaiser’s statement. Supply may be limited in the first few weeks, but we expect consistent supply thereafter to provide boosters to all eligible members.”
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information on COVID-19 vaccination and booster opportunities, guidance and virus data.
