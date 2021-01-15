A universal basic income program is being proposed by South San Francisco officials seeking creative ways to alleviate the suffering of residents grappling with a mounting financial burden during the pandemic.
Vice Mayor Mark Nagales suggested offering base monthly payments to residents during a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 13, as a means of advancing the city government’s commitment to assisting community members struggling due to COVID-19.
No decision was made at the meeting, but Mayor Mark Addiego signaled he supported further examination of the initiative and City Manager Mike Futrell said officials will research its feasibility, with plans to bring back more information for fuller discussion later this month.
For his part, Nagales framed the potential program as an opportunity for South San Francisco to establish itself as a regional leader in responding to the essential needs of residents.
“I want us to be the first in the county to provide this assistance and be an example for others to follow,” he said.
In making his case for the program, Nagales said South San Francisco has suffered outsize hardship during the pandemic relative to neighboring communities and that the city has the third highest unemployment rate in the county.
Additionally, he said 70% of the requests for rental assistance made since March to the YMCA, which is the core service agency for the northern portion of the county, originated in South San Francisco — a majority of which came from communities of color.
“Our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet and for many of them an uncertain future lies ahead,” he said.
Further, Nagales noted South San Francisco has already launched financial assistance programs for landlords and small business owners pinched by the pandemic and he framed the universal basic income program as a natural evolution of that effort.
Universal basic income programs offer financial relief to residents with regular, direct payments from government agencies. The initiatives have grown increasingly popular among progressive groups that believe they can be an effective supplementary income source to those struggling financially.
The city of Stockton gained national attention last year for introducing a program offering $500 to residents each month. Former mayor Michael Tubbs, who advocated for establishing universal basic income, has credited it for fortifying the community’s economic resilience amid the pandemic.
Advocacy group Change South San Francisco lauded officials eyeing the program locally, claiming it could be an effective asset among a larger package of social support efforts to benefit disenfranchised communities.
“We see UBI as one part amongst a robust set of programs and services designed to improve the living conditions, life chances and health of all families — starting with the most marginalized,” said group member Winnie Yee in an email. “This program should be genuinely universal and offered to everyone.”
Change SSF also urged officials to assure the payments would be available to community members regardless of immigration status, with an eye on assuring the money reaches the neediest families.
Looking ahead, Nagales raised questions which he would like to be explored during the upcoming conversation — including the amount of money potentially offered, eligibility requirements, frequency with which payments are issued, financing sources for the program and whether officials should track how the money is spent to glean a better understanding of the community’s greatest needs.
Addiego appreciated the thoughtfulness of his colleague’s approach and encouraged swift action on the initiative. Futrell said officials will promptly get to work gathering information in advance of a more comprehensive discussion at the end of the month.
“We will attack this with gusto,” Futrell said.
In other business, officials established a schedule for interviewing applicants seeking appointment to fill the vacancy on the South San Francisco City Council. Collectively they are hoping to identify a fifth councilmember to complete the rest of Nagales’ former at-large term, after he transitioned to a district representative in the previous election.
Amir Thagavis, George Mardikian, Hermes Monzon, Robert Uy, Scott Grindy, Norm Faria, Kimberly Samayoa and Vishalkumar Patel are among the qualified applicants who expressed interested in filling the vacancy. The deadline for application is Friday, Jan. 15.
And finally, councilmembers agreed to bump the start time of regular meetings ahead an hour to 6 p.m. An amendment to the municipal code will be discussed at a future meeting.
