A man accused of flashing a gun at a crowd while encouraging his cousin to beat up a girl who allegedly bullied his niece has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Enrique Perez, 30, of Menlo Park, is accused of driving by a 15-year-old girl who allegedly bullied his niece and encouraging his cousin, a 15-year-old boy, to punch the girl in the face. When a crowd gathered around to see what was happening, Perez lifted his shirt to the group and showed a handgun, telling the crowd to back off and not intervene, the DA’s Office said.
The incident took place on April 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Edison Way and Second Avenue near Summit Everest Public High School in Redwood City, where his niece goes. Perez allegedly told law enforcement that the school was not doing anything to help his niece, and he decided to take matters into his own hands, the DA’s Office said.
Perez allegedly said he owned guns but said he did not have one during the incident, the DA’s Office said. A search warrant revealed he owns three registered guns, the DA’s Office said.
He has been charged with one count of felony threats with the use of a gun, and his next court appearance is May 10.
