U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, led 46 colleagues in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Committee on House Administration requesting the creation of an independent commission to investigate the security failures at the U.S. Capitol, she announced in a press release Friday.
The announcement was in reaction to both during the violent insurrection in which a mob of Trump supporters breached the House and Senate chambers on Jan. 6, leading to the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer and four others, and more broadly to make the complex more secure.
“Despite promises made to members of Congress that every precaution was being taken and that there was adequate manpower and coordination, hundreds of people were able to easily enter restricted parts of the Capitol grounds, including the steps, and break into the building itself,” the members wrote in a statement. “Even before yesterday’s events it was clear that security at the Capitol was inadequate to address current security threats. Thousands of people are able to flow in and out of the Capitol complex each day … With little more than a quick X-Ray scan of bags and a quick walk through a metal detector, individuals have nearly unfettered access to congressional offices and committee rooms. ... Yesterday’s breach was a wake-up call: The Capitol security system, as it currently exists, is woefully insufficient.”
The members have requested the independent commission investigate numerous issues, including plans to protect the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, coordination with others in advance, who was giving orders, was there social media monitoring, why only 14 arrests. They also inquired about background checks to see alliances with outside groups and costs for any new procedures.
