U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D- San Mateo, on Thursday helped introduce a bill to the House of Representatives that aims to protect whistleblowers working for agencies receiving COVID-19 relief funds.

The COVID-19 Whistleblower Protection Act — co-introduced by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts — would explicitly prohibit reprisal against whistleblowers who disclose misuse or mismanagement of COVID-19 relief funds.

The protections offered by the bill extend to anyone working for an agency receiving any kind of funds meant to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes front-line workers and government contractors.

“Whistleblowers are truth tellers, serving as a moral compass and saving American taxpayers billions of dollars each year. We must always protect those who have the courage to come forward to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse, and especially during the pandemic,” Speier said in a press release.

The lawmakers noted that those who work for organizations receiving and using COVID-19 relief funds are the people best situated to uncover waste or mismanagement.

The bill was co-sponsored by 20 other House members and 14 senators, including Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein. It was also endorsed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

