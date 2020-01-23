A 24-year-old Belmont resident was placed on two years probation Tuesday after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault that followed a Redwood City party, prosecutors said.
Summer Estella Wahab was an acquaintance of the victim, also 24, prosecutors said.
The two left the party June 2, 2019, just after midnight and, after stopping the car in the 500 block of Scott Street, Wahab stabbed the woman with an unknown object, prosecutors said.
The victim’s boyfriend intervened to stop the attack and the woman was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to prosecutors.
